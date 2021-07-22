Powerscourt makes quartet of hires including first head of people

Tezira Kulubya joins on 2 August as head of people at the 60-strong agency, a role encompassing employee career development, 'wellness' and rewards. She joins from insurer Canopius.

Powerscourt founder and CEO Rory Godson said: “Tezira’s appointment could not come at a more important time in the development of our business. The welfare of our colleagues, Powerscourt’s most important asset, is paramount and Tezira joins us with a number of exciting ideas of how to enhance all of our colleagues’ careers."

Jane Glover, formerly of Headland, Buchanan, and Terra Firma Capital Partners - where she worked in investor relations - has joined the London-based agency as a senior consultant.

Powerscourt also made two consultant appointments: Oliver Head, formerly of the agency Camarco, who joins the industrials team; and Roxane Girard, who joins from Citigate Dewe Rogerson.

Godson said: “Jane, Oliver and Roxane are all excellent additions to Powerscourt. Their broad experience will be hugely beneficial to us at a point of significant growth across our business including major wins such as Airbus, AO World, Darktrace, Mishcon de Reya and NewDay as well as numerous transactions."

Revenue at Powerscourt grew 23 per cent last year to £10.8m, and Godson said growth has accelerated in 2021, citing "exceptional capital markets activity".