Hager Sharp ups Katherine Nicol to health practice lead

Nicol has spent almost 16 years at Hager Sharp and was most recently an SVP.

by Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON: Hager Sharp has promoted Katherine Nicol to EVP to lead the firm's health practice.  

In the role, Nicol is charged with driving client growth, directing talent development and elevating thought leadership, visibility, creativity and innovation in Hager Sharp's health practice. She will report to president and CEO Jennifer Wayman. 

Nicol said she will lead the practice through mission-driven communications and with the belief that "you can do well by doing good." 

"I’m excited to hit the ground running to expand the depth and breadth of our team in addressing critical issue areas including vaccinations and vaccine hesitancy, food and nutrition, health literacy and health disparities among disproportionately affected populations," she said.

Nicol steps into the role after Trish Taylor left to lead Weber Shandwick's Washington, DC, healthcare practice in April. 

Since arriving at Hager Sharp in 2005, Nicol has led health client engagements and national campaigns including COPD Learn More. Breathe Better, Million Hearts and HPV Vaccine Is Cancer Prevention.

Most recently, she was an SVP, contributing strategic counsel and communications leadership to a wide range of health topics for the firm’s nonprofit, association, government and private sector clients.

Before joining Hager Sharp, Nicol worked at Axiom Communications Group and Equals Three Communications, working with clients such as the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, American Academy of Dermatology, National Institute of Mental Health, PBS/Reading Rockets and Department of Homeland Security’s SAFECOM initiative to improve public safety interoperability.

