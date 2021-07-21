Nominations are open for PRWeek Awards US 2022

Book your calendars for PR’s biggest night. The PRWeek Awards U.S. are open for nominations, with a live event set for March 16, 2022.

And this year’s PRWeek Awards again have a top-notch chair of jury: Torod Neptune, SVP and chief communications officer at Medtronic.

"The PRWeek Awards are recognized as the apex of achievement in the communications industry and the case studies, individuals, brands and teams that are successful represent best practice in an industry that has proven its mettle more than ever in the 16 months since COVID-19 disrupted the world,” said PRWeek VP and editorial director Steve Barrett. “We are delighted to have someone with the experience and expertise of Torod as our chair of jury this year and look forward to working with him to make the 2022 awards better than ever."

Neptune added that the PRWeek Awards are especially important this year.

“This is exactly the right time to recognize the world-changing ideas we are generating, and the remarkable people creating those ideas,” he said. “Today, we celebrate the absolutely essential role our profession plays as a corporate leadership discipline, protecting, defending and advocating for the supremacy of the values, decisions and authenticity that are our guideposts.”

Don’t wait. The early nomination deadline for the PRWeek Awards is September 1. This year’s ceremony includes a new agency category: Extra Large, for firms with U.S. revenue above $200 million. The Large agency category will feature agencies with $65 million to $200 million in U.S. revenue.

Now celebrating its 23rd year, the PRWeek Awards are firmly established as the communications industry’s highest accolade. Winning campaigns not only bring praise to the companies they serve but also shed light on the issues that matter. These activations are inclusive, provocative, sometimes controversial but always inspiring. They are visual, viral, visceral and get to the core of issues that may be thought about but are rarely addressed in a public forum.

A PRWeek Award is a unique symbol of excellence, leadership and immediately sets victors apart from all others. It celebrates the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams, and the work they produce.