Movers & Shakers: Citigate, Powerscourt, Bentley Motors, Berkeley, Langland, Taso, WPR

Bentley Motors has appointed Amel Boubaaya, former McLaren Automotive head of PR for EMEA, as its new head of marketing and communications for Europe.

Public affairs agency Taso Advisory has followed rapid revenue growth by marking its second year in business with the announcement of a raft of senior hires – including former digital minister Margot James.

Lynsey Barry, UK managing director of Berkeley Communications, has resigned from the b2b tech PR agency after six-and-a-half years as the consultancy prepares to make big changes in the senior team.

Powerscourt has hired its first head of people alongside a trio of consultant appointments. Tezira Kulubya joins on 2 August as head of people at the 60-strong agency, a role overseeing staff career development, 'wellness' and rewards.

Birmingham-based agency WPR has appointed former Holland & Barrett group social media lead Liz MacDonald to the new role of social media and creative services director. She will oversee a team spanning copywriters, designers, analysts, paid specialists and client-handlers. WPR said it has recruited 12 roles in recent months.

Holly Gillis, formerly of public transport company The Go-Ahead Group, has joined Citigate Dewe Rogerson as a senior director in its investor relations team. At Go-Ahead, she was part of the leadership team and head of investor relations for several years. She has more than 15 years of in-house finance, corporate communications and investor relations experience.

Utility Warehouse, billed as the UK’s only 'multi-service' utilities provider, has hired former senior Cisco comms figure Samantha Burrough as head of PR and communications.

Jake Davis has been promoted to managing partner at Langland, the agency has announced.

Comms agency Brazil has hired Christine Webb as associate director to head its b2b and corporate communications service. She joins from Be Known Communications, where she was a director.

Anicka Wintle, former senior PR and communications manager – UK at fashion brand Burberry, has joined French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent to lead its PR and communications office in the UK. She takes the role of PR and communications manager.

Communications consultancy Liquid has added to its Birmingham-based team with six appointments: social media manager Claudia Kennedy; PR account manager Heather Woodhouse; digital marketing manager Rebecca Barrett; digital designer Leigh Wodke; senior digital marketing executive Luke Horton; and social media executive Vanessa Clark.