Pitch update: Clubhouse, Visit Portugal, Sally Beauty, Carex, Tenjin, Cognita

Audio social media app Clubhouse has named Golin as a global agency partner. Golin tweeted that Clubhouse is a “global client” on Thursday morning, sharing the news that the app will no longer require invitations to join. Read more here.

Global beauty brand Sally Beauty has hired M&C Saatchi Talk for a remit overseeing lifestyle and trade PR across Europe. M&C Saatchi Talk is the first agency to hold that brief. Read more here.

San Francisco-based mobile analytics company Tenjin has hired Raptor PR as global agency of record. The account covers content strategy, inbound marketing and social media content.

Visit Portugal has selected travel consultancy The PC Agency to boost its public relations and destination representation in the UK. Read more here.

Ready10 has been hired by University College London Hospitals professor of gastroenterology and biophotonics Laurence Lovat to raise awareness of his Safer Return Study. The study provides guidance on how to make indoor settings such as offices and theatres as safe as possible as they return from pandemic restrictions to normal capacity, using androids that ‘breathe and speak’ like humans to simulate real-life behaviour and analyse the spread of aerosol droplets.

Carex, the UK’s biggest-selling handwash and sanitiser brand, has hired Wild Card to support its integrated marketing campaign this summer. PR activity will specifically focus on inspiring consumers to 'Always carry Carex' and sanitise on the go as government restrictions end.

Three agencies based in northern England – Ilk Agency, Front and Salt Street Productions – have been hired for a major recovery campaign for Sheffield. Having received a grant from the European Union’s Welcome Back Fund, the campaign will focus on encouraging domestic tourism and promoting the Summer in The Outdoor City event series.

Petsure has appointed Borkowski PR to raise awareness of its new pet insurance – it claims to be the first insurer to offer cover for cats and dogs with pre-existing medical conditions. Borkowski will implement a campaign championing the ‘underdog’ in all its animal guises.

Classter, the student and learning management system, has hired Jargon PR. The brief is to launch a campaign to grow brand awareness and strengthen the reputation of Classter throughout the US and Europe.

Brighton-based health-tech company HexTransforma Healthcare has appointed Ovid Health to provide PR support following a competitive pitch. Read more here.

Rarebreed Dining Restaurant Group has appointed Fox Communications to handle PR for its fine dining venue The Corn Stores. The focus will be increasing awareness and building the reputation of The Corn Stores, located in a Grade-II listed building in Reading.

Schools group Cognita has hired Hunt Communications to support the launch of its online tuition offering, Cognita Tutoring. Hunt will carry out a 12-month consumer lifestyle programme.

Manchester-based Truth PR has been appointed by Furness Building Society. The agency said it is providing content marketing and storytelling as well as supporting the client with reactive comms services as required.

Ashton & Parsons, which manufactures products to help tackle teething pain, has hired Brandnation to handle its consumer and trade PR and influencer activity.