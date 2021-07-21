Audio

The PR Week: 7.22.2021: Andy Wilson, DrivePath Advisors

Wilson talks about founding an agency, C-suite communications and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 6 hours ago

Download

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Andy Wilson, cofounder of DrivePath Advisors.

Podcast topics:

1:56 - Wilson talks about cofounding DrivePath Advisors with Gordon Pennoyer and what it takes to launch an agency, the evolution of internal and external CEO communication, what lasting impact extended work-from-home will have on internal C-suite comms and more. 

16:42 - Omnicom and IPG have released their Q2 numbers, both showing organic growth after the coronavirus-induced slump of Q2 2020. 

21:43 - President Joe Biden walked back comments suggesting social media platforms like Facebook were “killing people” by hosting misleading and false COVID-19-related posts. But what responsibility do social media platforms have to combat COVID-19-related disinfo?   

27:23 - The Tokyo Olympics open on Friday in the face of unprecedented challenges, from COVID-19 to a Japanese public with a negative view of the games.

33:02 - Billionaires launch into space — and face criticism back on Earth.    

36:48 - Focus on Discover Puerto Rico CMO Leah Chandler and Marx Realty CEO Craig Deitelzweig as they bring their respective industries into a post-pandemic economy. 

38:47 - Get ready for the PRWeek Awards 2022.

