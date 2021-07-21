News

Nextdoor hires David Roady to lead comms

Roady headed FTI Consulting’s financial communications practice.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Nextdoor’s number of daily active users increased by 50% in 2020. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
SAN FRANCISCO: Neighborhood-focused social network Nextdoor has hired David Roady as head of communications.

Roady will report to Maryam Banikarim, Nextdoor’s head of marketing, global and community. Jenny Mayfield, head of comms and policy, is stepping into the role of head of social impact, the company said in a statement. 

Roady will lead Nextdoor’s communications efforts to “connect its purpose into storytelling and oversee external and internal communications,” according to the company statement. 

Roady (above) was not immediately available for additional comment.

In March, Nextdoor brought on Iman Jefferson as head of external relations and internal comms. 

Nextdoor’s number of daily active users increased by 50% in 2020 as consumers turned to the platform in search of vaccines or information about school closures, according to The Wall Street Journal. The platform is used by one in four U.S. households.

Roady has joined Nextdoor from FTI Consulting, where he worked since 2008, most recently as senior MD, leading the firm’s financial communications practice in addition to advising boards and senior leadership teams on critical communications and business strategies.

A representative from FTI was not immediately available for comment on Roady’s exit or his replacement.

Earlier in his career, Roady was SVP of mergers and acquisitions at Marsh McLennan and director of M&A at American Express.

