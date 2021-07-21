Visa kicks off global brand refresh as digital commerce takes off

Swiping a plastic credit card is no longer the only way people can exchange money as digital commerce grows to fuel the global economy.

Visa’s new global ad campaign, Meet Visa, created by newly appointed AOR Wieden + Kennedy, shows how the card issuer’s fintech network allows people to “move money from here to there.”

The first spot explores Visa’s role in global merchant transactions, such as giving gig workers real-time wages and enabling payments through cryptocurrency.

“The pandemic accelerated our thinking because so many of the solutions that Visa was able to do to help support individuals navigate their commerce journey were centered around what we're known for doing, which is consumer payments,” Lynne Bigger, Visa’s chief global marketing officer, told Campaign US. “We're a trusted engine of commerce.”

The multiyear marketing push also includes a redesigned logo featuring short blue and gold stripes on a white background. The style is reminiscent of the payment card image Visa used in its advertising from 1960 until 1996.

The new logo, designed by global brand design firm Mucho, will appear in the Meet Visa ads, across digital channels and corporate communications.

Rebranding during the pandemic “wasn’t for the faint of heart,” Bigger added. Visa selected Wieden + Kennedy as its global agency of record in December, and the agency raced to work on the campaign.

Bigger hopes that the campaign will reach people who do not have access to formal financial services. In the last five years, Visa has invested $9 billion in technology for person-to-person and large corporate payments around the world.

“The breadth of everything that Visa does is so powerful,” Bigger said. “Our ability to unlock economic access and to enable individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. I think the average person doesn't know that.”

Meet Visa will debut during the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. Additional spots will run across digital platforms and out of home. Visa will introduce its rebrand throughout 2021 in more than 200 countries and territories where the company operates.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.