Fast-growing agency hires former government minister Margot James

Former Conservative MP and business minister Margot James, who was also previously chief executive of healthcare agency Shire Hall Group, will be non-executive chair at Taso Advisory.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “I have been hugely impressed with what I have seen Taso Advisory deliver for clients in the first two years of trading. I am thrilled to join Taso… to support the business as it continues to grow and achieve for clients.”

James is joined by Jennifer Powers, former managing director of Westbourne Communications, who has been appointed as a senior advisor.

Powers has held public affairs roles with a range of public and private sector bodies, including the Food Standards Agency, and was an associate in Public First’s ‘Human Capital’ practice.

Also joining Taso Advisory is Spencer Powers (no relation to Jennifer), a former associate director at Hanbury Strategy who has led digital policy for the Labour Party. He has been appointed as a director.

And Mia Baroloni, a former public affairs specialist for publisher Dods Group, will be a consultant at Taso, supporting its clients across the UK and the EU.

The four have worked with clients including LinkedIn, Uber, Amazon and Zoom.

Rapid growth and new clients

Taso Advisory, which specialises in the technology and creative industries, said it had tripled revenue during this financial year and was aiming to double revenue in the next.

It also announced it had won an account with virtual and hybrid event technology platform Hopin.

The agency already boats clients including Adobe, Excel Esports and Activision Blizzard.

Ben Greenstone, managing director at Taso Advisory, said: “I am delighted to welcome this stellar group to the team and I am excited to work with them to continue to deliver excellent results for our clients. These new appointments cement [our] position as a leader in technology policy and public affairs.”

Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com