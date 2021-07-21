News

Behaviorally names Dexter to Asia market development role

He comes to the company from Branding Science Group.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

Dexter is based in Singapore. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Global behavioral insights consultancy Behaviorally, formerly known as PRS, has named Stephen Dexter as senior director of market development in Asia.

As Behaviorally grows across the Asia-Pacific region, Dexter will focus on client growth. He is based in Singapore.

Dexter has more than a decade of experience in research. This includes director roles at Ipsos and Engage and research roles at PwC Research, ORC International and Thomson Reuters. Dexter is joining Behaviorally from Branding Science Group, where he served as a director.

Behaviorally’s services include shopper research. The company couples a behavioral framework with digital-first research services, focusing on helping clients make better marketing decisions. 

Behaviorally’s tools help clients diagnose digital and physical behaviors and identify which approaches most effectively influence consumer behavior and drive consumption.

