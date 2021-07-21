Tinuiti becomes first US indie agency with TikTok campaign management badge

TikTok is expanding its marketing partnerships program to independent agencies, with digital agency Tinuiti as the first to receive a campaign management badge, the company said Wednesday.

The accreditation for short-form mobile video content allows Tinuiti to expand its capabilities within TikTok’s suite of tools, including TikTok for Business and the platform’s influencer program. It will also provide the firm early access to beta programs and influencers. Tinuiti has previously partnered with TikTok to develop a measurement playbook for paid media on the platform.

Tinuiti has activated clients including Revlon on the platform, which led to 10 million Amazon store visits for the brand.

“The next step forward is to become even further ingrained within TikTok,” said Avi Ben-Zvi, VP of social at Tinuiti. “We believe that there’s a place for all of our partners, not just those oriented towards Gen Z, to play in this space.”

Tinuiti wants to get all of its clients on TikTok with the new resources available through the badge, and “find ways to properly measure the impact and the business value that TikTok has for our partners.”

While still in early stages, the firm has begun to work with clients on measurement and strategy since receiving the accreditation. Tinuiti declined to name which clients it's working with on this front.

Tinuiti recently unveiled its influencer marketing offering, led by 15-year veteran Crystal Duncan. The agency has received accreditation on multiple platforms, including the Facebook Premium Marketing Partner certification and the Amazon Advertising Partner Network badge.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.