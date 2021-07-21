PRCA reveals Africa Network board

The trade body launched its Africa Network in April. The board members, whose role is to work with Africa Network chair Jordan Rittenberry (Edelman Middle East & Africa chairman) and five regional chairs, are:

Eloine Barry, founder and CEO, Africa Media Agency

Sarah Gooding, managing director, WE Communications

Dustin Chick, managing partner, Razor/M&C Saatchi

Kwame Senou, founder and managing director, Opinion and Public

Ayeni Adekunle, founder and CEO, Blackhouse Media Group

Leroy Ankrah, principal consultant, Diffusion Ltd

Tom Manners, co-chief executive, Clockwork

Saint-Francis Tohlang, corporate communications and public affairs director, Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region

Nicola Nel, founder and managing director, Atmosphere Communications

Ipelegeng Thibedi, chief executive, Weber Shandwick Africa.

PRCA international director Melissa Cannon said: “The depth and quality of leadership on our Africa Network’s board is impressive and perfectly positions us to charge forward and provide world-class training and networking opportunities across the continent. I’d like to thank the board, led by Jordan, for their hard work and commitment. As the world’s largest PR professional body, we look forward to supporting PRCA Africa Network’s exciting growth and showcasing the talent and work across Africa.”