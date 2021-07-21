Sally Beauty hires first lead lifestyle and trade PR agency for Europe

M&C Saatchi Talk is the first agency to hold that brief, which covers press office and influencer campaign consultancy across both trade and consumer for Sally Beauty, which generated net sales of $3.5bn in 2020 and operates across the Americas and Europe.

The company will work with five agencies in Continental Europe that, like M&C Saatchi Talk, are part of the Sermo Communications network. They will work on the sister brand Pro-Duo in France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Belgium.

Alongside its ecommerce operation, Sally Beauty operates about 3,625 stores worldwide, most of them – 2,740 – in the US. Its range of about 8,000 products covers hair colour, haircare, skincare, and nails.

Suzanne Smith, head of content and creative, Europe, at Sally Beauty, said: “With the beauty industry at a critical turning point, it’s been important to find an agency to partner with us as we evolve our digital communications journey, while supporting our mission to foster the ever-growing freelance professional market at such a crucial time. We’re delighted to have partnered with M&C Saatchi Talk – they have extensive beauty experience, and this teamed with their understanding of our brand purpose and audiences, and their European partner counsel, means we’re excited to see what they will bring as we move ahead.”

Ryan Woor, M&C Saatchi Talk chief operating officer and president of the Sermo network, said: “Announcing such a prestigious win just a year after the launch of M&C Saatchi Talk is fantastic, and testament to the brilliant team and the strong culture we have built in such a short time. Once again, the importance and strength of our global network, Sermo, have been demonstrated and we are delighted to have such a fantastic client join us with implementation in several European markets.”

In May, M&C Saatchi Talk announced it had hired Steve Kirk, former managing partner at The Brooklyn Brothers, as head of consumer, replacing Lucy Swan. That followed the appointment of former Golin and VCCP figure Alex Michael in the new role of head of growth, alongside two creative hires.