Disgraced former police comms chief could face jail

Appearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court last Friday, John William (known as Will) Green pleaded guilty to making 79 category C images at Wynyard, near Hartlepool, on 12 January this year. He is due to be sentenced next month.

The 42-year-old former comms boss was arrested earlier this year, after a tip-off from the National Crime Agency of indecent images being uploaded at an address in Wynyard, in what Cleveland Police said related to "off-duty conduct”.

Responding to the news of Green’s conviction, Superintendent Paul Waugh from the Cleveland Police Directorate of Standards and Ethics said: “As soon as Cleveland Police was made aware of these allegations, swift action was taken by specialist detectives and a warrant was executed at an address in the Cleveland area during which computers and other items were seized. Will Green was suspended from his role as head of corporate communications and resigned.”

He added: “Whilst the offences are not linked to his role, he was in a trusted position in policing, communicating about the core values that he did not uphold. He has let his colleagues, partner agencies and local communities down.”

In a statement, the NSPCC said: “Given his senior communications role with Cleveland Police at the time of his crimes, Green will have been all too aware of the force's determination to prevent the abuse of children, but instead chose – by making indecent images of children – to encourage it."

Green has been replaced by Kimberley Walker, who was his deputy.

Green worked as a reporter at the Hexham Courant for a short period before leaving in 2008 to work in the Northumbria Police press office. He also worked in comms at Northumberland NHS Foundation Trust, before joining Cleveland Police as head of corporate comms in 2017.

