Kenny Yap promoted to Red Havas MD

Havas Group has promoted Kenny Yap (pictured above) to managing director of Red Havas and Socialyse, the network’s PR and social arms respectively. Yap was previously general manager for Red Havas.

On top of that, Tan Xing Long has been promoted to account director and Dawn Teo to senior manager. Tan will focus on developing in-house business and technology solutions for clients while Teo will drive integrated strategy capabilities and solutions covering PR, social and media. Both Tan and Teo will work closely with Lingyi Chong who is responsible for driving social media solutions for the business. This trio will also work alongside Yap.

Yap said that the company has spent considerable resources building up its tech and talent capabilities over the last few years. In the past year, he added 10 more people to his multi-disciplinary team of 50, now comprising PR and social consultants, social content creators and specialists, former editors and reporters, motion graphic artists, photographers and videographers. He is still on the lookout for up to 20 more staff members from varied fields in the next 24 months.

“A lot of our consultancy now involves gathering insights through social listening, artificial intelligence and big data analysis using our proprietary tools at Havas,” said Yap.

“They form the cornerstone from which we design evidence-based and meaningful digital solutions or cognitive marketing campaigns that target very precisely the audience our clients need to reach. So the talents we’re looking for are not the conventional types… we need people trained not only in data science, we’re also on the lookout for behavioural science specialists, creative technologists and business analysts.”

Both Red Havas and Socialyse have recently added new local and regional clients including FairPrice Group, SingPost, Far East Hospitality, and Ferrero Group. Three quarters of its current portfolio are full-service retainers covering PR, social media, content, influencer, and social performance marketing services.

“Clients are increasingly demanding a multi-disciplinary approach to solving problems, beyond simply creating an ad campaign or a media release, which is PR 1.0,” said Yap.