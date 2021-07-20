Zignal Labs names Guy Churchward as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO: Zignal Labs, a maker of software that helps organizations detect and respond to media narratives, has appointed Guy Churchward as CEO, effective immediately.

Churchward is based in the company’s San Francisco headquarters. Adam Beaugh, who cofounded the company in 2011 and previously was CEO, has moved into the role of president.

Churchward was CEO and executive chairman at Datera, a Santa Clara, California-based cloud-data-management software company that went into liquidation in February.

Churchward has also served as CEO at DataTorrent and TIBCO Software, and has held executive positions at Dell EMC and NetApp.

He joined Zignal shortly after the launch of its Emerging Narratives, which scans hundreds of billions of media stories. Zignal’s Narrative Intelligence Cloud uses proprietary AI to analyze traditional, broadcast, social and alternative media to provide risk assessments and information that brands use in communications and marketing. Its natural language processing and machine learning algorithms identify risks and opportunities as they emerge and provide insights to shape narratives.

Staffed with 85 employees, Zignal’s customers include Expedia, Synchrony, Prudential and Uber.

Churchward cited the global problems of proliferating mis- and disinformation, and noted Zignal’s products help organizations address issues before they erupt.

“As online narratives and the real-world implications of those narratives continue to grow exponentially, it has never been more important for businesses and the public sector to have real-time, contextual and automated intelligence about the risks and opportunities emerging around their organizations and key objectives,” said Churchward.

He added that Zignal has been building technology to meet this need over the past decade, and he’s looking forward to scaling it and the company to meet its potential.

Zignal has helped organizations tackle misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccinations. In a partnership with the Public Goods Project, Zignal created Project RCAID, short for Rapid Collection Analysis Interpretation and Dissemination, to support these efforts.