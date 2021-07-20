Omnicom PR Group revenue up 15.1% in Q2

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group's PR agencies reported a 15.1% organic revenue increase to $345.9 million in Q2.

The percentage increase is in comparison to Q2 2020, when the company was hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and its PR firms posted a 13.9% drop to $295.8 million. For the first six months of 2021, Omnicom PR revenue increased 5.3% organically to $663.4 million.

FleishmanHillard CEO John Saunders said he is thrilled with the positive growth, particularly after the firm celebrated its 75th anniversary in June, but his focus in the coming months is on how the agency is tracking its DEI goals.

"Here we are showing both energy and sustained commitment and are up close to 40% versus a year ago," Saunders said. "We have a way to go, of course, but FH is looking different and beginning to reflect America in all its glory."

The holding company owns and operates PR firms including FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Mercury, Porter Novelli and Cone. Omnicom PR Group appointed Chris Foster as CEO at the end of June, replacing interim CEO John Doolittle, who became chairman of OPRG.

Omnicom as a whole reported an organic revenue increase of 24.4% in the quarter to $3.6 billion, which beat analysts' expectations. It also reported net income of $348.2 million, compared to a let loss of $24.2 million in Q2 2020.

The holding company’s business segments were up across the board. Advertising revenue jumped 29.8% to more than $2 billion; CRM Precision Marketing revenue increased 25% to $293.6 million; CRM commerce and brand consulting was up 15.2% to $221.5 million, CRM experiential was up 53% to $124 million, CRM execution and support jumped 22.7% to $250.9 million; and healthcare increased by 4.5% to $321.2 million.

Broken down geographically, U.S. organic revenue rose 19.9% to $1.8 billion in what is by far the holding company’s biggest market; the U.K. was up 23.8% to $379.7 million; other North American markets increased by 37.1% to $116.7 million; European markets jumped by 34.5% to $664.4 million; Asia-Pacific was up by 27.9% to $447.4 million; Latin America improved by 20.8% to $70.4 million; and the Middle East and Africa increased by 42.8% to $52.3 million.

Foster and representatives from Ketchum declined additional comment. Executives from Porter Novelli did not reply to requests seeking comment.

Foster and Omnicom PR Group chief DEI officer Soon Mee Kim were named to PRWeek's 2021 Power List this month.