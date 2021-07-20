Berkeley Communications UK MD to depart

Barry (pictured), who was promoted to MD in early 2020, announced the news on her LinkedIn account:

Berkeley Communications Group chief executive Chris Hewitt thanked Barry, who resigned from the role, for her work at the agency, especially during the pandemic. "She's been very focused on getting us through that. We really value her and we're parting on very amicable and friendly terms," he told PRWeek.

UK revenue at Reading-based Berkeley Communications fell three per cent to £3.7m in the 2020 calendar year, but Hewitt told PRWeek the group just concluded its "most successful year ever" in its financial year to 30 June. Net profits doubled on revenue up about 15 per cent at the group, which has a presence in the US and Germany and operates a research business called Arlington.

Hewitt said there "will be new roles created" following Barry's departure in early September, and "it won't just be a question of replacing Lynsey".

"There will be other announcements at the board level that will have material impact on the group business in the round as well as the UK business.

"Being a b2b tech-focused agency we've had a lot of growth in the business over the last year, but we've also had a lot of prospects coming in, so we're quite excited by the changes that we know we need to make."

Before rising to UK managing director, Barry was partner and operations director, where she supervised operational activity across the agency, including PR, content, design and digital. She was also responsible for client and employee satisfaction and retention, financials, and strategy and planning.

Barry joined Berkeley Communications from Red Consultancy in 2015 as an account director.