DeepIntent fine-tunes tech to optimize ad campaigns, boost script lift

Health-tech firm DeepIntent said it has received a patent for its DeepIntent Outcomes technology, a platform that aims to increase script lift and boost business outcomes for marketers.

The company said that, by linking real-world clinical data with impression data, it can help marketers improve audience quality (AQ) and various script-lift metrics (TRx, NRx and NBRx).

"What that entails is the ability to plan, activate, measure and optimize pharma campaigns for digital marketing," said DeepIntent CEO Chris Paquette. "We pretty much sit on top of a tremendous amount of data. Our secret sauce is combining clinical data to make marketing programs better and more effective for our clients."

Paquette reported that clients using the Outcomes platform – Merck, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others – have seen anywhere in the range of 10% to 35% increase in script lift. Agency users include Publicis Health Media, Klick Health and Fingerpaint.

DeepIntent claims that, via its technology, it is able to reach 1.6 million healthcare providers on a one-one-one basis, as well as 300 million patients based on different conditions or drugs they take. But Paquette noted that there's typically wasted time in mining insights from traditional measurement capabilities. Often it can take months or more to get accurate readouts of marketing campaign performance.

“We’ve basically closed that gap by integrating the measurement capabilities directly into the platform, and then using machine learning to optimize in real time the pricing and the targeting that ultimately lead to better outcomes for our clients and patients,” Paquette explained.

As for what comes next, Paquette said he expects even better use of real-world data – in a privacy-safe manner, he stressed.

“[The goal is] to drive better performance and better, more relevant messaging to patients and their providers,” he explained. “This is one step forward towards that. At the end of the day, it’s going to help benefit the patients.”

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.