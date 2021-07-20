Ovid Health announces health-tech client win

Ovid Health has been appointed by HexTransforma Healthcare on a project basis, with work starting this month running through to February.

The healthcare comms agency will help to develop and deliver a PR strategy, with a focus on brand awareness and thought leadership, to support two major product launches later this year.

One of the products will be based on the remote monitoring of orthopaedic conditions, while the other will be a global medical tourism platform. Ovid Health will also work on building brand awareness of the company and its leadership team.

Rachel Gonzaga, associate director at Ovid Health, will lead on the new account, with support from account manager Grace Holland. The agency will report to Flora Adam, who was recently appointed chief commercial officer at HexTransforma Healthcare.

Commenting on the win, Jenny Ousbey, managing director and founder of Ovid Health, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the team and look forward to sharing our expertise in health communications to build their corporate narrative and deliver the right messages to inspire conversations with key stakeholders.”

Jean-Luc Bressard, chief executive of HexTransforma Healthcare, said: “We are pleased to have Ovid Health’s support as we continue to rapidly scale our business and develop and deliver technological solutions that make a positive contribution to patient outcomes.”

Founded by Ousbey, a former head of health at WA Communications, in 2018, Ovid Health was highly commended in the New Consultancy of the Year category in the PRWeek UK Awards 2020. Its clients range from ACT for Cancer and MedCity to Sanofi UK.

