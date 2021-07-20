Celebrities parody themselves for MS Society recruitment campaign

The celebrities feature in a 'Team Stop MS' campaign film that shows them auditioning to become fundraisers and playing themselves up to comic effect. The film ends with the simple message: “Join Team Stop MS. No audition needed.”



Ainsley Harriott is one of the celebrity supporters who feature in the MS Society campaign film

The campaign aims to help the charity reach its target of raising £100m to find treatments for multiple sclerosis. It is primarily aimed at people whose lives are touched by MS – ranging from people living with the condition to their friends and family, as well as the charity’s supporters and the scientific community.

The celebrities involved all have a personal connection to multiple sclerosis and the members of the judging panel in the campaign film all live with the condition.





In addition to media relations activity, the charity is using its own social media channels to promote the month-long campaign, which was launched last week.

The charity will measure the effectiveness of the campaign by using metrics such as the volume of media coverage, impressions and reach of social posts, as well as traffic to its website.

It will also look at engagement levels on social media, and any increase in the number of people signing up to its newsletters and donating to the charity.

Rose Leslie is another of the celebrity supporters in the MS Society campaign film

Jenna Mahoney, head of PR at the MS Society, said: “We’re so excited to launch Team Stop MS and share this film. More than 130,000 people live with MS in the UK, and this campaign is focused on encouraging people to help us meet our goal of finding treatments for them all.”

She added: “With the incredible support of A-Listers such as Kit, Rose and Andy, we were able to create a comic and warm film with a light-hearted tone. Our celebrities bake cakes, cycle, perform comedy and show off other skills in front of a panel of people living with MS. While they bend over backwards to be part of the team, the message is clear: anyone can help us stop MS (no audition needed).”

