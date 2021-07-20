Publicis Health company, Langland, appoints managing partner

Jake Davis will continue to lead Langland's PR and Policy (PRP) offering, reporting to Victoria Wright, group managing director.

In his new role Davis will take on additional responsibilities, including leading management of the agency’s staff phased return to the office, which will begin next month.

Last year, Publicis Health brought advertising and clinical trial experience together with its PR and medical education disciplines under the existing Langland brand, formed in 1991.

It brought together four different agencies – Langland, Publicis Life Brands, Publicis Resolute and Real Science.

Davis described the past year as “a whirlwind for the Langland PRP team” and added: “We have continued to grow, year on year, despite the challenges of the pandemic.”

He added: “My focus has always been to diversify and expand the experience base of our team – and with it our clients. Key to achieving this has been hiring some non-healthcare team members and partnering with the other disciplines and crafts within Langland to help our clients meet their challenges.”

Wright commented: “Jake is someone who embodies doing the right thing – which is not always the easy thing – for his clients, the PR&P discipline, and Langland.

“His vision and unique point of view mean we are seeing results – not only in terms of growth but, more importantly, in the way we can support our clients to deliver programmes that go beyond the ‘traditional’ remits of PR to create exceptional value.”

Davis is one of several managing partners at Langland. The others are Kate Wheeler, who leads work related to clinical trials; Clare Middleton, who oversees medical strategy and education; and Katie McMorran, who leads on advertising.

Davis has spent more than a decade in comms, with stints at the Chandler Chicco Agency, Edelman, Havas Just:: and Cohn & Wolfe. He joined Publicis Resolute in 2019 and was business unit director for PR, moving across to Langland last September.

