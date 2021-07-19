Bentley Motors names head of marketing and comms for Europe

Amel Boubaaya (pictured) replaces Caren Jochner, who in April became Bentley’s head of global brand experience.

Boubaaya starts today (Monday) and reports jointly to Balazs Rooz (regional director, Europe) and Wayne Bruce (director of comms). Boubaaya and Bruce previously worked together at McLaren Automotive, where the latter was global comms director before joining Bentley in 2019.

Boubaaya spent 10 years at McLaren, where her previous roles included head of lifestyle and European comms and European comms and PR manager. Before this, she worked in the comms department for both Infiniti Europe and Renault Sport Technologies.

In her new role, Boubaaya will oversee all marketing and comms for Bentley in Europe, which is the group's third-highest sales region, accounting for about 20 per cent of global sales and spanning 35 countries.

Bruce said: “I am delighted to welcome Amel to Bentley and to be working together so closely once again. Amel brings a deep-rooted understanding of communications and customers in the luxury sector and a true passion for automotive, honed over many years of experience working in various markets around the world. I look forward to working together to develop and deliver our activities throughout the key European region as we look to transform our global business to become the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”

Boubaaya said: “I am excited to be joining the journey that Bentley has just embarked upon with the well-defined Beyond100 strategy [to become carbon-neutral by 2030], in the most complex and demanding region in the world. I am looking forward to taking up this challenge and feel inspired by the way Bentley considers and treats the sustainability theme in every respect, a topic dear to my heart since its early stages decades ago now."