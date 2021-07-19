Utility Warehouse hires former Cisco comms figure to lead PR

Samantha Burrough (pictured) will lead on all external PR, employee comms, social media and Utility Warehouse's ESG agenda. She will report to marketing director Matt Roskill.

Burrough worked for more than 10 years at Cisco, in roles including director of employee comms, director of engineering comms and head of strategic comms. For the past five years she has focused on running BlueFoot Travel, a Caribbean yacht charter start-up she has built with her partner.

Her previous roles include European PR manager at Xerox.

UW – listed on the FTSE 250 as Telecom Plus – supplies services to more than 650,000 customers. Its focus is combining energy, broadband, mobile phone and insurance into one bill.

Burrough said: “I can’t wait to join Utility Warehouse and look forward to bringing my previous experience to help drive the business forward. It’s an inspiring business that creates real value for customers and partners and which has a huge opportunity to stand out from the crowd.”

Roskill said: "We’re thrilled to have Sam on board to help us tell the story of the business and support our ambitious growth plans.”