Emergency NHS campaign calls on people to maintain COVID-19 rules as 'Freedom Day' dawns

The coalition is led by the NHS Confederation, which launched its #NotTooMuchToMask campaign today after medical experts warned that the continued threat of COVID-19 means that people should still stick to the previous rules.

The launch comes on what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dubbed 'Freedom Day' – the date on which most pandemic restrictions have been lifted in England.

The campaign has been prompted by mounting concern over the rising numbers of cases and a lack of clarity from the Government over when and where people should continue to wear face masks.





We are proud to launch our new #NotTooMuchToMask initiative today, in a show of solidarity with everyone who wants to continue protecting themselves and others after now that the remaining COVID-19 restrictions have lifted in England.



A short...



The public is being urged to commit to five pledges: wearing face masks; meeting people outdoors where possible; washing hands regularly; taking tests, taking part in contact tracing and self-isolating where necessary; and getting both doses of the vaccine.

A central message of the campaign is the need to make the sensible choices represented in the pledges to keep people safe.

The campaign is backed by the Academy of Royal Medical Colleges, NHS Providers, the British Medical Association, the Patients Association, cancer charities, Unison and other membership bodies.





We're supporting the #NotTooMuchToMask campaign today.



We're supporting the #NotTooMuchToMask campaign today.

Covid-19 remains a threat to the nation's health and there are simple steps we can take to help protect each other.



It is a warning that it is too early for the public to let down its guard, with millions of people remaining vulnerable to catching COVID-19 and spreading it to others.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “As the threat of coronavirus remains, it is not too much to ask of people to continue making sensible and cautious choices on how they go about their lives if it can keep themselves and those around them safe and we are keen to show that we support and stand in solidarity with them.”





As restrictions lift today, we know many people living with cancer are worried about how they will stay safe.



Join us and commit to 5 actions that could help them to feel safer and could protect them from serious illness. It's #NotTooMuchToMask.



Join us and commit to 5 actions that could help them to feel safer and could protect them from serious illness. It's #NotTooMuchToMask.



The campaign is primarily being driven across social and mainstream media, with a range of visual materials developed in the different formats needed by social media channels.





It will run throughout the summer and will be reviewed in mid-September, the point at which all UK adults are expected to have been offered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The campaign’s effectiveness will be measured using metrics such as social media engagement, web traffic, media coverage, stakeholder endorsement, and downloads of campaign materials.

Paul Cooney, assistant director of communications at the NHS Confederation, said: “The remaining national restrictions have been lifted in England but cases of coronavirus are going up and we know the threat of the pandemic is still here. We can all play a part to keep ourselves and others safe this summer by making simple choices that can help to reduce the spread of the virus.”

