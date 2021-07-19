Movers & Shakers: Ruder Finn, PRecious, and more

Global robotics company SoftBank Robotics Singapore (SBRSG), Asia-Pacific Headquarters of SoftBank Robotics Group, appointed Zeno Group as its communications agency in Australia. Zeno's remit will focus on promoting business developments in Australia and Asia-Pacific to key Australian audiences. Specifically, Zeno will handle SoftBank Robotics Group's media office to launch innovative robotics solutions such as a recently announced AI-powered robot that helps combat Covid-19 in commercial facilities. "At SoftBank Robotics, we aim to commercialise robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer and more connected," said Koo Sok Mien, APAC strategic marketing and business development VP at SoftBank Robotics Singapore. "We have very exciting news and partnerships to announce in 2021 and Zeno is a fantastic partner to have in Australia to ensure our innovations make headlines."

Ruder Finn Asia was appointed by Bumble, the dating and social-networking app, as its agency of record to manage PR in Singapore.

Australia and New Zealand agency Kicker Communications announced the appointment of Sweta Sewa as media adviser and the promotion of Rochelle Cervantes from consultant to media adviser. The agency said it has recently added Neo4j, MEQ Probe and Zegaas clients. Sewa has over a decade of communications and corporate reputation management experience and she has worked with CNN, Dell, Booking.com, Huawei, DHL, FedEx and Airbus in the Middle East and India. She will work alongside Beroze Dubash, who joined the team a few months ago as media adviser, at Kicker Sydney. Cervantes has seven years of experience in Australia, the Middle East and Asia and has been based at Kicker's Adelaide office as a consultant since 2019.

PRecious Communications was appointed the public relations agency for Mdada.live, a livestream commerce company in Singapore. Founded in September 2020 by celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, Pornsak and Michelle Chia, Mdada.live has since amassed more than 19,700 followers on Facebook and continues to see growth with a unique monthly reach of more than 100,000 viewers. It produces content about value-for-money beauty, hair and wellness products to thousands of fans every night.