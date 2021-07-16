Former Hotwire director launches creative b2b agency

The new agency provides services on brand positioning, story architecture and creative campaigns hinging on a PR lead.

The founding team includes creative lead Sam Leonard, who was previously senior designer at Thinking Juice.

Resolut launches with a foundation client, HR tech company Tribepad.

Baldry previously founded tech PR firm Skywrite Communications, which was acquired by Hotwire. She has also served as vice-president of global marketing at Magma Global, marketing and PR consultant at Ieso Digital Health and global commercial director at Ranieri.

“Defining a brand’s purpose and understanding how to resonate with audiences through creative campaigns are the lynchpins of successful communications. We aim to evoke belief from target audiences and provide ROI evidence at a sales level. But we will always launch our creative campaigns with PR first because journalists are the ultimate judges of newsworthiness and audience interest,” Baldry said.

“Journalist interest gives us a great indicator to the legs of a campaign so we can decide whether to build on it from the launch point. In my experience, launching with PR first is a great way to manage campaign investment risk.”

Tribepad's marketing manager, Dan Mortimer, said: “We were at the point of reducing our investment in PR [when] we found Resolut. Our board questioned what our press coverage was doing for our brand and for the bottom line.

“Resolut got us excited about PR again and how powerful it could be. They understand how to make our PR fit into our wider marketing, as well as the importance of measuring. We look forward to seeing how this new approach can communicate our brand values while directly supporting our growth.”