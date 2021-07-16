Visit Portugal hires UK PR agency

The PC Agency will promote Portugal’s seven diverse regions, Porto and the North, Centro de Portugal, Lisboa region, Alentejo, Algarve (pictured), Madeira Islands and the Azores.

More than 27 million people visited Portugal in 2019, including 2.1 million from the UK, making it one of the 10 most popular destinations for UK travellers.

Claudia Miguel, UK director at the Portuguese National Tourist Office, said: “We are delighted to be working with The PC Agency to showcase our incredible country and inspire consumers to make Portugal their next travel destination. Their knowledge and expertise of not only Portugal but also the fast-changing travel environment globally is invaluable to destinations like ours, which are keen to lead the sector out of the pandemic.”

The PC Agency team working on the account includes chief operating officer Katie Moine, senior account manager Cecile Tootell and account executive Cal Rimmer.

The PC Agency chief executive Paul Charles said: “It’s an honour to be chosen to further promote Portugal within the UK market. It is a fascinating and beautiful country that has a lot to offer tourists, including vibrant city breaks, luxurious coastal escapes and immersive cultural experiences. Portugal stands out as a welcoming, friendly and sustainable destination.”