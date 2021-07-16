PR industry bodies launch Heard Mentality campaign

Launched ahead of Global Listening Day, the pan-industry 'Heard Mentality' campaign, with creative delivered by FleishmanHillard, urges leaders to hear the concerns of colleagues and hold constructive talks with team members or peers about mental health.

The professional bodies are challenging the entire PR workforce – including in-house, agency and independent practitioners – to host conversations in the week commencing 13 September. The PRCA and CIPR will provide conversation starter packs to individuals and organisations hosting discussions.

According to research conducted by the CIPR and PRCA, due out later this year, 90 per cent of PR professionals reported poor mental health in the past 12 months.

Both bodies are working together on a programme of activity and a Heard Mentality event for professionals without access to teams or peers.

“For too long we’ve accepted that high stress is just the way it is, but it doesn’t need to be that way. The cost of poor mental health is too high, from a human and a financial perspective,” said Rachel Royall, chair of CIPR Health Group.

“We can do better and take action to improve the environment our industry operates in and in turn respect diversity and help talent to flourish.”

Francis Ingham, PRCA director-general, added: “I’ll be candid – there have been times over the past year or so when my own mental health has hit rock bottom. I’m not embarrassed to say so. We need to speak honestly and openly about this.

“It’s time for a step-change in how we address mental health. This campaign can be the start of meaningful progress – we need to stop, listen and act on the concerns of our colleagues.”

How to join the ‘Heard’

1. Organise or encourage your employer to organise – a face-to-face or online Heard Mentality conversation during the week commencing 13 September.

2. Complete this form to register to receive a conversation starter pack and let us know you are planning to support the campaign.

3. Share your support on social media using #HeardMentalityPR.

4. Prepare for the discussion by considering:

How your colleagues are doing.

What practical changes can be made in the workplace to support your mental health.

Your own personal experience of mental health.

The CIPR and PRCA are supporting an industry-led initiative to establish a PR Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter, which is also supported by PRWeek. The charter is in a scoping and planning phase.