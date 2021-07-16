Pitch Update: Asda, Gleneagles, Saltus, Mitsubishi and more

Asda has entered into a new roster model partnership for its brand PR that involves two agencies, Cow and Finn.

Platform Communications has been appointed as global strategic communications partner for Videon, which provides edge computing for video. Platform will support Videon with messaging development, media relations, and content creation as it enters its next phase of growth.

On-demand software teams start-up, Distributed, has appointed Brands2Life as its comms agency following a competitive tender process.

New recruitment platform, Set Your Worth, has hired Catchweight to work across its strategic comms and press output as their retained agency.

Creative content agency Tribera has won a digital PR brief for the Gleneagles Hotel, following a three-round competitive pitch.

Saltus, a private wealth management business that manages £1.75 billion of assets, has appointed Boldspace to drive its PR, including raising awareness of the Saltus brand and building its reputation.

Stand has been appointed to develop a new name and positioning for a European mobility business of Mitsubishi HC Capital’s Mobility Solutions Division.

FINN Partners has been appointed to provide PR activity for fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros & Rudd. FINN will lead a communications strategy to promote collecting wine as well as handling external media communications for the brand.

Leeds PR agency Aubergine has been appointed by healthy snack brand Fitbakes to announce its crowdfunding campaign to the media.

The PHA Group is delighted to announce its appointment by Central Asia-based fintech Alif to support its media exposure in the UK press.

Threepipe has been appointed to support skincare brand IONIQ Skincare across organic social, influencer, PR, paid social, paid search, SEO and creative.