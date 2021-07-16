Movers & Shakers: BCW, Interpublic, Subway, Blurred, Hanover, 3 Monkeys Zeno and more

BCW has merged its London corporate and public affairs practices and named Nick Williams group managing director of the new division, along with a raft of senior promotions.

Strategic and creative advisory firm Blurred has hired Mary-Jane Attafuah as a consulting director. She brings more than a decade’s experience across in-house and consultancy roles, including at Burson-Marsteller. For the past six years she has been an independent consultant, working with the likes of BlackRock and Accenture.

Bibi Hilton, former managing director of Golin London, who more recently has been overseeing the Unilever business across Golin's parent company, Interpublic Group, is leaving the business.

Channel 4 has hired Sao Bui-Van, former director of communications at King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, as its new comms director.

Newcastle creative communications agency O has made six new hires, including Tracy Appleby as head of creative studio. Other appointments include account managers Rachel Hodgson, Emma Roberts and Laura Watson, and account executives Thomas Pearson and Andrea Dromard.

Hanover has appointed Adam Naylor as group digital director, the consultancy’s third senior group-level hire of recent months.

Communications and impact relations agency Jack & Grace has appointed behaviour change specialist Jessica Nazaire.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has hired Harry Porter as director of corporate affairs to help the US-based business expand globally. He is the second Freuds alumnus to join the Rivian comms team.

​​Joan O’Connor is leaving Coca-Cola after two decades in senior comms roles to join Subway as head of brand and corporate communications across EMEA.

Speed has made three senior promotions. Clare Cooper has been named client service director, and Helen Collingborn and Laura Murphy have been appointed heads of Foodservice & Hospitality and Health & Wellbeing, respectively.

3 Monkeys Zeno has grown its leadership team by promoting former head of brand Anna Speight to deputy managing director and Rebecca Wagstaffe to head of business development and marketing, Europe.

Turley has hired Rich Durber as an associate director, He is a former special advisor to Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram. Turley’s Dublin office has hired Karen Power as associate director. She joins following a role with the Minister of State for the Department of Community and Rural Development.

Reputation management specialist Leo Wood has joined Hanbury Strategy as a partner.

UK Finance has appointed Sophia Morrell as its director of public affairs.

Rolls-Royce has appointed a government and corporate affairs director for its mini nuclear reactors project, while the Institution of Civil Engineers has hired a new director of communications.