The PRWeekly: Euros, England and racism | Sir Robbie Gibb and BBC independence | How agencies are preparing for 'Freedom Day'

The panel discusses England in the Euros and what needs to be done to tackle online racism following attacks on England players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

PRWeek news editor Arvind Hickman is joined by Borkowski founder Mark Borkowski, Thread & Fables founder and former West Brom press officer Rebecca Roberts and Calacus PR founder and former BBC journalist David Alexander.

Panellists hand down their verdict on how the England team and players performed off the pitch, as well as some scathing comments for fans and the politicians who fanned the flames of division over taking the knee.

The panel then looks at whether the BBC's independence has been tarnished after the Sir Robbie Gibb allegations, and what PR agencies are planning as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches.

This is a podcast you won't want to miss.