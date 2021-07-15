Evoke hires Andy Bagnall as MD of growth

NEW YORK: Health and wellness agency Evoke has hired Andy Bagnall as managing director of growth, a newly created role.

Bagnall started in the position in mid-June, reporting to chief growth officer Eric Daly, who joined the firm in March. Bagnall will support agency growth by building on Evoke’s integrated offerings with a focus on expanding the firm’s multicultural healthcare marketing capabilities.

“This role has been created because the agency is growing so quickly,” said Bagnall. The firm has experienced explosive growth over the past 18 months, with revenue up close to 20% year-over-year, he said.

Evoke’s revenue was up 18% in 2020 to $168.2 million, according to MM+M’s Agency 100.

Evoke includes specialty agency units including Evoke Kyne, Evoke Navience, Evoke Giant and Evoke Firsthand. Evoke Kyne posted 23% revenue growth last year to nearly $31 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

Bagnall said he will work across all of the agency brands, and noted that he was attracted to Evoke due to its “health more human” mantra.



“That point of view is incredibly smart and necessary given the complexities of healthcare and how highly personal and emotional the category is,” said Bagnall.



He added that “bringing a sense of humanity to health and healthcare” is more important than ever after experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for communities of color.



Most recently, Bagnall worked at Kantar Health as executive director of marketing, leading the marketing team and function and developing data-driven commercial and real-world evidence marketing strategies. Before that, he was global client leader for WPP Healthcare at Kantar. Earlier in his career, he was EVP of strategic direction at ad agency Prime Access.



Evoke has offices in cities including New York, Philadelphia and Dubai. The network is part of Huntsworth, which was acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in May 2020.