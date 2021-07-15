News

LinkedIn hires Allyson Hugley as global director of customer insights

The Weber Shandwick and MSL veteran joins the professional social network from Prudential Financial.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

Hugley's global team works across 10 offices.
SAN FRANCISCO: LinkedIn has hired Allyson Hugley as global director of customer insights.

Hugley started in the role on Monday, reporting to Melissa Furze, senior director of customer science for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, who previously held Hugley’s new role. 

Furze said via email that Hugley will be responsible for deepening strategic relationships with the company’s marketing and advertising clients. 

Alongside her global team in three regions and 10 offices, including New York, London and Singapore, Hugley is responsible for building innovative data-driven insights and services to help customers “unlock value and achieve marketing excellence,” Furze added.

Hugley’s team consults with clients to inform and shape marketing strategies across the marketing lifecycle, including strategy, planning, audience insights, campaign execution, optimization and measurement.

LinkedIn brought Golin on as its global social media agency partner this month. 

Hugley was not immediately available for comment.

Previously, Hugley was Prudential Financial's VP of communications analytics and market research from December 2018 until last month. 

A Prudential representative could not be reached for comment on her replacement.

Earlier in her career, Hugley was Weber Shandwick’s president of measurement and analytics, and she spent five years at MSL, the last three as SVP and director of the firm’s insight creation practice.

Hugley was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2012.

