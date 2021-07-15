CBS News promotes Lance Frank

NEW YORK: CBS News has promoted Lance Frank to SVP of communications, effective immediately.

He is reporting to Christa Robinson, EVP of communications. The newly created role formalized Frank as deputy head of communications for CBS’ news division. His expanded duties include promoting cross-division initiatives, the streaming version of 60 Minutes and the division’s race and culture unit, which features diverse perspectives in reporting and produces inclusive news coverage.

In a memo, Robinson commended Frank for work involving breaking news and special events, noted that he established the company’s media relations presence in Washington, DC, and for managing “communication efforts through several extraordinary political seasons.

Based in New York and Washington, DC, Frank will continue to oversee communications for the CBS Evening News and the Washington bureau. He will also maintain his responsibilities leading press efforts for all CBS News platforms.

Just promoted from VP, Frank started at CBS News in 2011 as an associate in a program for young journalists. That November, he joined CBS News as a junior publicist and was promoted to roles of progressively increasing responsibility.

ViacomCBS has been the parent of CBS News since the 2019 merger of Viacom and CBS. In Q1, ViacomCBS reported $7.4 billion in revenue, up 14% year-over-year, as it earned $1.5 billion in operating income, an increase of 69% from the year prior.