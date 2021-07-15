Q4 streamlines news distribution with Business Wire

Capital markets communications platform Q4 has launched an integrated news dissemination process in conjunction with press release distribution company Business Wire.

Joint clients will have access to Business Wire’s NX distribution platform, allowing them to streamline the dissemination of company news to investor relations websites and corporate newsrooms.

The partnership will enable timely updates and ensure that the formatting and content of releases remain unchanged, regardless of where they appear. It will also allow a company’s press release to be shared to an organization’s website at the same time as other portals and remain identical across them, the companies said in a statement.

Q4 and Business Wire said in a statement that they want to help companies maintain trust in their services by addressing the need for consistent and timely information to be shared across outlets. This would also allow clients to preserve the presentation of their content, including multimedia, while reducing the need for manual intervention.

This integration builds on an existing partnership between the two organizations. Since 2019, Q4 and Business Wire have pooled distribution and intelligence offerings.