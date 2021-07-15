'Utter genius. Couldn’t love this more' – Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

Many of us spent the early part of this week reeling from the fallout of the Euros final – frankly, I wouldn’t have liked to launch any new work. Tonally, it feels disrespectful not to acknowledge the torrent of racism that the England players had to endure. Apart from specific Government officials, there have been limited gaffs and instead, we’ve seen a creative outpouring of support for the team.

HITS

England against racism, the football fightback

Not one campaign but a celebration of the groundswell of support and some frankly stunning creative work that aimed to drown out the abhorrent racism that we witnessed after the final on Sunday. From a pitch-perfect ad of the players taking the knee from ITV (Uncommon London, below) and what is likely to be iconic artwork from Reuben Dangoor celebrating Rashford, Saka and Sancho, to over one million signatures on a petition to ban racist football fans from matches and community-led messages covering racist graffiti that was daubed onto Marcus Rashford’s mural in Manchester. An amazing response to the utterly depressing but sadly predictable racism we witnessed.

Channel 4/4Creative, 'Super.Human'

Utter genius. Couldn’t love this more. Rolling out a Paralympics campaign for the third time you’d forgive Channel 4 for losing its guts a little, but this work does the Paralympians justice.

Raw, funny, real – it hits the right tone and the snippets of real life after a year in which we’ve all been overwhelmed by domesticity are golden. All under a perfect soundtrack – a version of 'So You Wanna Be a Boxer' from Bugsy Malone. Exactly what I needed to see this week.

Kate Moss for Skims

A change in tone, but this campaign hits right for so many reasons. Kim Kardashian (the body role model for the 2020s that Kate was for the 90s) has chosen Mossy to be the new face of her underwear brand Skims – and the internet has gone wild for it. What’s not to love about this? A woman who made her name modelling for Calvin Klein in the 90s – redefining what lingerie modelling looked like – has come back, aged 47, looking better than ever and reflecting, yet again, a shift in what we deem to be ‘sexy’.

.@skims new TV ad campaign stars OG supermodel and style icon #KateMoss. https://t.co/SnCRteNi2I — HYPEBAE (@hypebae) July 14, 2021

MISSES

TacoBell & Harry Maguire, #ISeeATaco

Just a bit odd, really. This ad from England footballer Harry Maguire felt particularly strange against the backdrop of eloquent and politically charged messages from his team mates addressing the loss of the Euros final and subsequent racism. It did offer a bit of light relief, though, and the response from fans wasn’t all bad, ranging from incredulity to respect – mostly for him getting back to the hustle. Badly timed and missed the target.

Thank you England. You cheered your heart out. Now eat your heart out. Get a free taco today. #iSeeaTaco @tacobelluk pic.twitter.com/9rJQAZGweA — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 13, 2021

The Diana Award, 'Don’t face it alone'

I am hesitant to call this a miss; rather, I see it as a missed opportunity. What could have been a brilliant, meaningful campaign about bullying launched at a moment when public awareness of online hate couldn’t have been higher, but it just fell a bit flat. A few bits of coverage across locals and The Mirror based on some research, but the campaign needed a creative execution to make it come to life. Huge potential, which is a shame when the issue is so important.