3 Monkeys Zeno promotes directors to new leadership roles

Anna Speight’s new remit is to develop talent, operationalise key functions and drive innovation and client service.

Rebecca Wagstaffe, who was previously head of business development, has had her role expanded to co-ordinate crossborder new business opportunities and strengthen collaboration in the region. In the past year, nearly 40 per cent of Zeno Group revenue was derived from clients that operate in at least two global regions.

The promotions follow a string of recent account wins, including Zoom, Amadeus and Matterport.

“If 3 Monkeys Zeno was a software package we’d be 4.0, at the beginning of a new phase after being founded 16 years ago, growing quickly and then working through Zeno’s acquisition in 2016,” managing director Jo Patterson said.

“Anna is a rare breed of leader, combining intelligence and intuition in spades. After 12 years of service no one knows what makes this agency tick better and she’ll be instrumental in helping to write 3MZ’s next chapter. Rebecca is simply one of the best new biz operators in the industry. Now she’ll bring her experience to bear across Zeno Europe.”

There has been plenty of movement in the past year at 3 Monkeys Zeno. Last week, the agency's head of corporate brand, Sarah Ogden, left the business for a leadership role at Lewis.

Patterson, a former MD of Porter Novelli, joined as managing director to succeed Christine Jewell, and former Red Consultancy head of Health Avril Lee joined as Zeno Group’s head of Health in UK and Europe.

Another director, Sam Kane, left to take up a position as business communications lead at Gymshark.