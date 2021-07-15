'We influenced changes to editorial policy' – Behind the Campaign, We Need to Talk About Vulvas

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

A campaign to get more images and stories of diverse vulvas out into the public realm, to dismantle the culture of shame and secrecy surrounding vulvas, spark frank conversations and encourage improvements in the education system.

We did this through stunning casts and photography, diverse real-life stories and a first-of-its-kind educational hub, #VulvaTalks.

How did the idea come into being?

This campaign builds on the success of Callaly’s agenda-setting inclusivity campaign, 'The Whole Bloody Truth', which shared untold truths about periods. What began as a campaign to show a diverse range of vulvas became a journey into something much more emotional.

Our research revealed layers of entrenched stigma and misinformation and opened up an unimaginable reality – extreme censorship of vulvas has caused a crisis that we needed to address. Forty-four per cent of young people want a “neat, symmetrical shaped vulva” and 22 per cent have considered either cutting or bleaching their vulva.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

The collaboration between Catch and the Callaly brand and marketing team was central to its success. Working over an extended planning period, in this case without a specific timeline, allowed us to iterate and evaluate our messaging as we learned, ensuring we were as inclusive and sensitive as possible.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge was securing “vulva visibility” in a media landscape that won’t permit vulvas to be seen, even for educational purposes or when presented as art. We needed a creative execution that was visually appealing for editorial and as close to the reality of what a vulva looks like as possible.

Then we needed to find people to have vulvas cast. A lengthy research and interview process helped us understand the diverse range of issues at stake. Two of our ambassadors didn’t want to have their vulvas cast, but changed their mind because they felt so empowered by the work.

Finally, the challenge we faced to allow our campaign to be seen, with pushback by journalists who told us it wasn’t possible, turned into our greatest opportunity. It highlighted the extent of the challenge we faced, leading to a groundswell of support for our campaign.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

We started a new conversation about vulvas that was long overdue, which Glamour and Dazed called ‘groundbreaking’. We not only saw casts of real vulvas make it onto daytime television, but our educational illustrations were also banned by Instagram and then later reinstated, just proving the need for this work in the first place. As Instagram pulled our educational illustrations from the page of our brand partner, The Vagina Museum, the campaign ignited again.

We influenced changes to editorial policy to tackle the problem from its very root. In just over two weeks we convinced Channel 4 to talk about and show our campaign's vulva casts on daytime TV, persuaded Metro to review their nudity policy and Instagram reinstated our vulva illustrations after initially banning them.

Beyond this, we secured full-length features across The Independent, Dazed, Glamour, Tyla, Vanity Fair, Metro, Huffington Post, MSN and a daytime TV feature with Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch. All exceptionally well messaged, with linkbacks to the campaign home. Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, shared our campaign via her LinkedIn account.

We tracked another 40+ pieces of international coverage with a conservative 630 million total online readership.

The vocal support of communities online were integral to the success of our campaign. We are still evaluating the campaign, but we tracked an initial social reach of 7,614,621 on Twitter and Instagram.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Sometimes the hurdles you face in a campaign can quickly become the firepower behind the cause. And when negotiating against editorial policy decisions, a thorough understanding of Ofcom regs helps enormously.