ESG 'top priority' for firms, say corporate affairs chiefs

The study, by the University of Oxford and insights consultancy GlobeScan, asked senior corporate affairs practitioners to select their top three most pressing risks from a list of 10.

Of the 228 people across 38 countries who responded, ESG performance was chosen by 46 per cent, up from 35 per cent in the same survey in 2020 and from 18 per cent in 2018.

Pandemics were given as the second most significant risk (32 per cent), just ahead of geopolitical risk and uncertainty (31 per cent). The latter topped the list in 2020, when 47 per cent viewed it as the most pressing priority.

Less urgency is placed on the broader, longer-term issues of macroeconomic risks (20 per cent) and regulation (17 per cent).

Rupert Younger, director of the Centre for Corporate Reputation Research and Corporate Affairs Academy at Saïd Business School, Oxford University, said: “What is most striking about this report is the speed at which ESG commitments have become the most critical dimension of corporate reputation strategies.

"For years, ESG was a topic for the investor relations department using broad sustainability report data. In 2018, only 18 percent of respondents saw ESG as a 'top three pressing risk' to global business. Our 2021 survey report sees this jump to 46 percent. Today, ESG commitments are a defining aspect of perceived corporate character, shaping the way in which different stakeholders interact with the organisations that they do business with.”

Meanwhile, the research suggests there's been a marked increase in the proportion of corporate affairs leaders who believe their organisations are now highly trusted by society – 41 per cent, up from 26 per cent last year. According to the report, this acknowledges the way in which companies have acted at pace and scale in response to COVID-19.

This year, many more companies have articulated purpose statements (83 per cent) and say it has a growing influence on decision-making. However, only about one-third of companies believe their employees understand how what they do helps deliver on the company’s purpose.

The study also found 73 per cent of respondents believe their organisation has either “some appetite” or a “strong appetite” for corporate activism – except in the financial services sector, where the number is lower (67 per cent).

This picture also varies by region, with "some" or "strong" appetite for corporate activism highest in Latin America (80 per cent) and lowest in Europe (67 per cent).