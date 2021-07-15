Hearst UK launches comms mentoring scheme for under-represented communities

The scheme, a partnership with diversity organisation Creative Access, aims to provides insight to opportunities in the media, publishing and luxury sectors.

It is aimed at individuals at a range of career stages, from entry level to those seeking to progress to director. The six-month scheme is intended to offer insight into the different areas covered by the publisher, whose titles include Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and Good Housekeeping. It includes training and guidance from the PR and comms team, individual mentoring, workshop sessions and potential attendance at events.

Effie Kanyua, director of PR and communications at Hearst UK, said: “As a business, Hearst UK has committed to create a world that is fully diverse and inclusive through the content we produce and the work that we do. We recognise that the PR and comms industry is hugely under-represented, particularly within publishing and luxury, with not enough diverse representation across these sectors.

"We set the mentoring scheme as part of our team objectives last year to support Hearst UK’s commitment to diversity and belonging, so that we could create something which we hope will open up the industry to a more diverse range of talent.

“We are delighted to partner with Creative Access, which has an incredible track record of supporting talent from under-represented backgrounds. The brilliant team there will also provide our mentors and mentees with the very best training to enable the mentees to truly benefit from the scheme.”

The scheme is open for entries until 19 July, with a final selection of six places made on 2 August.