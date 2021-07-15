Zeno Group names APAC head of corporate

Zeno Group has named Rosemary Merz (pictured above) as head of corporate, to be based in Hong Kong. Merz will support Zeno teams regionwide and will provide hands-on direction and counsel on a range of corporate communications briefs.

She will also be a leading member of Zeno’s global corporate practice, expanding in-demand global offerings including corporate purpose, diversity and inclusion, and employee communications in Asia. She will report to APAC president Paul Mottram while working on existing corporate clients including Goodyear, Lenovo, and UPS.

Merz was previously Hong Kong managing director at Archetype, a role she held since 2015. Prior to that, she held a similar position at Bite before its merger with Text100. She’s worked on campaigns for brands including Amazon, Four Seasons, Lenovo, Prudential, SAP and WeChat.

“I’m excited to take on this regional role at a time of great challenge and change for corporate brands in Asia, and of growth for Zeno,” said Merz. “Businesses need innovative strategies that reflect and respond to the intricacies of the region. Zeno is in pole position to interpret data and identify meaningful ways to build campaigns with insight and creative flair to help businesses realise their business goals.”