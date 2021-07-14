News

BCW hires Federico Garcia away from Huge as global chief creative officer

NEW YORK: BCW has hired Federico Garcia as global chief creative officer, effective on August 2.

In the newly created role, Garcia will report to BCW global CEO Donna Imperato. He will be responsible for overseeing the creative product of the agency and elevating the level of the work. 

“The agency says it is in the business of moving people from apathy to interest, from interest into love, from inaction to action, from not buying or using to buying and using,” he said. “So I was very excited about having this role and being able to do that.  I love the idea of moving people and making them laugh, think or cheer.”

Garcia is set to join BCW from Huge, an Interpublic Group creative agency, where he was global creative executive director for four years. He had creative oversight of the agency’s Brooklyn headquarters and key global accounts.

Before that, he was group creative director at Translation in New York, where he worked with the NFL, History Channel and HBO. He also spent four years at Ogilvy Tokyo, where he oversaw creative development of campaigns for clients such as Coca-Cola, American Express, IBM and Citizen.

“[Garcia’s] advertising background, global experience and real passion for the work make him the ideal leader to guide BCW’s creative transformation,” said Imperato. “I’m excited for the impact that his approach to our earned-plus offer will make on our clients’ businesses.” 

BCW has been expanding beyond its classic earned media roots, with paid media and amplification now part of most agency assignments, an arrangement Imperato calls “earned-plus.”

In May, BCW hired Chris Kief as chief technology officer. Before joining BCW, Kief was Droga5’s head of technology. 

BCW’s revenue was down 2% last year to $706 million globally and dipped 1% in the U.S. to $356 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

