Look out! Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton is returning – and this time, he has a friend

by Diana Bradley / Added 43 minutes ago

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

It might only be July, but The Home Depot is already communicating about the return of its popular 12-foot skeleton. The $300 Halloween decoration sold out online last year after going viral on Twitter and TikTok

On Wednesday, Home Depot published a blog post explaining that the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton with LifeEyes will be available for purchase beginning July 16 on its website and in-store starting in September when Halloween products arrive in its aisles.  

It’s a departure from the retailer’s 2020 strategy, when the Giant Skeleton craze took off on its own, without much of a push from the home-improvement retailer.  

This year, you can also buy a friend for him: the new 12-Foot Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton with LifeEyes. 

In the blog post, Home Depot gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how its decorative holiday merchant Lance Allen and his team brought the giant skeletons to life.

The post also includes a video showing how the pumpkin skeleton can be put together within ten minutes.

Later on Wednesday, Home Depot tweeted, “If you don’t like the giant skeleton, please reply. Plot twist: Only people ‪@HomeDepot mentioned can reply - which is no one.

Home Depot started hinting about the giant skeleton’s return earlier this month in a series of tweets.

