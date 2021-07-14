Allison+Partners ups Kristen Kmetetz, Molly Luby to EVP

NEW YORK: Allison+Partners has promoted Kristen Kmetetz and Molly Luby to EVPs of client service and operations.

Kmetetz and Luby were promoted to the new roles in May; both report to New York GM and partner Tracey Cassidy.

Previously, Kmetetz was SVP of client service and operations. She is responsible for overseeing the agency’s Boston team, talent and new business development and oversight of Boston-based accounts.

“The team here is really focused on tech, healthcare, food and food tech,” said Kmetetz.

Meanwhile, Luby is responsible for helping lead day-to-day operations for Allison+Partners’ New York office, which is the largest in the agency’s U.S. network. Additionally, she is providing strategic counsel to clients, working to optimize client health and drive business development opportunities.

Luby was previously SVP of client service and operations.

“We are excited to continue growing our roster of clients,” said Luby. “Also, our team here in New York is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in New York City, so I am excited to continue elevating and growing that part of my role.”

In late April, Allison+Partners appointed seven staffers as partners due to their significant contributions to the growth and evolution of the agency.

Earlier that month, the agency promoted cofounder Jonathan Heit from global president to global COO. The firm also expanded the remits of two other top executives: Matthew Della Croce added worldwide client services to his job as global president; and Cathy Planchard added health to her role as global president of the marketing innovation team and health.

Additionally, the firm named Anne Colaiacovo, president of North America, and Tom Smith, president of North America for corporate, to its global board.

Allison+Partners’ global revenue dipped 5.3% to $68.3 million last year and dropped 6.1% in the U.S. to $55.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.