Prosek Partners brings on Daniel Allocca as MD

NEW YORK: Prosek Partners has hired Daniel Allocca as MD as part of the continued expansion of its marketing team.

Allocca's experience in branding and digital made him the right fit as the firm grows its roster of key clients within strategic branding, content and digital marketing, Prosek founder Jennifer Prosek said in a statement.

Allocca started in the role in June, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was not immediately available for comment.

His appointment rounds out the firm's senior practice team, which is led by chief marketing officer Neil Goklani, and follows the hiring of Joe Scannell to lead digital and Anne Swan as chief creative officer.

Allocca was most recently global head of brand and digital for TIAA, Nuveen and TIAA Bank, where he was responsible for all brand, digital marketing, advertising, events, sponsorships and creative.

He has also previously held leadership roles at PIMCO, the Royal Bank of Scotland Business and Morgan Stanley.

Prosek is hiring staff at all levels and disciplines to meet burgeoning client demand as the economy surges post-pandemic.

In June, Prosek acquired a large stake in ESG and sustainable finance consultancy Blue Dot Capital to offer clients a full range of ESG advisory services for clients, including strategic ESG and impact investment.

Prosek Partners' revenue grew 7% in 2020 to $62 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2021.