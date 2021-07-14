Candle that 'smells of capitalism', Peroni lions, TikTok House, Pubjamas - Campaigns round-up

Westfield London and TikTok, 'For You' House

Westfield London has teamed up with TikTok to create the TikTok 'For You' House, featuring experiences linked to the shortform video platform. The 4,000ft2 'House' has four themed rooms set over two floors, with different features in each. The Living Room will focus on editing; The Kitchen will showcase viral recipes and cook-offs; The Dressing Room will host beauty, fashion and transformation challenges; and The Garden will teach sports tips and tricks and dance routines to achieve sporting TikTok fame. The 'For You' House will operate from 22 July to 8 August.

Channel 4, 'Super. Human.'

Channel 4's 2021 Paralympic Games campaign has launched. Conceived by Channel 4’s agency, 4Creative, 'Super. Human.' was filmed over two weeks in May. Click here for more.

Peroni, 'Three Leoni’

Italian beer brand Peroni rebranded as ‘Leoni’ – the Italian word for 'lions' – in a campaign ahead of the Euros final between Italy and England last Sunday. The brand said it was intended as an "act of camaraderie to English beer-drinkers" and to "celebrate the achievements of both teams". Splendid Communications led on development of the creative idea and earned outreach, Wavemaker led on the planning and media buy, and Troublemaker handled design.

Branston, '#BranstonNotBranson'

Pickle brand Branston has taken a humorous swipe at Sir Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space. The social media campaign by Wonderhood Studios points out that Branston is often mistakenly namechecked on sites such as Twitter when the billionaire does something controversial. In response to criticism on Twitter of Branson's latest endeavours just as concern about the environment is growing, Branston's "public service announcement" says: "We don't want to go to space. We want to stay here on Earth, where the sandwiches are." The design studio was King Henry.

SPORTbible, 'Never apologise for who you are'

Sports-focused publisher SPORTbible has installed a digital billboard expressing its solidarity with England footballers following racist abuse in the wake of their Euro 2020 final defeat. Created in-house at the LADbible Group, the billboard, in Manchester, nods to the mural of England player Marcus Rashford located nearby. The strapline, "Never apologise for who you are", is a reference to Rashford’s statement on social media following the abuse directed at him and his teammates.

Camden Town Brewery, Pubjamas

Camden Town Brewery has partnered with luxury sleepwear designer Karen Mabon to launch Pubjamas – pyjamas specifically made for wearing to the pub. The aim is to "make the transition from bedroom to barstool a whole lot easier (and more comfortable) this summer". The design represents some of the brewer's favourite pubs across the country. All profits from sales of the limited-edition Pubjamas will go to the charity Hospitality Action.

Flaming Crap, ‘Smells Like Capitalism’ candle

The "world's most expensive candle", which smells "like money and greed", has been launched by 'anti-establishment' and pop culture merchandise brand Flaming Crap. Priced at £2,021, the candle "gives off an aroma of musky leather with notes of Great British sterling kept in an offshore account", the press release says. All profits from the sale will be donated to helping tackle homelessness during the pandemic, in conjunction with charities such as Shelter.

GC Aesthetics, 'Boobstickers'

Irish breast implant company GC Aesthetics has launched a body positivity campaign called 'Boobstickers'. A series of Instagram stickers have been created that women can place over their breasts in their instagram Stories. The stickers, available on Instagram Stories in the gifs section, feature six 'big nos': no more staring, no more body shaming, no more prejudice, no more judging, no more censorship, and no more haters. "Designed in a cheerful and summery tone, they nevertheless convey powerful messages denouncing everything that prevents women from enjoying their bodies and the summer," according to a statement on the new campaign, which has been produced with production company Be Sweet.

The MS Society, ‘Team Stop MS’

The MS Society has launched a campaign featuring Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, performance-capture acting legend Andy Serkis, and a host of other celebrities with a close personal connection to multiple sclerosis (MS). In the ‘Team Stop MS’ campaign film stars ‘audition’ to join #TeamStopMS and help fund life-changing research into the condition by supporting the MS Society any way they can – whether that’s donating, fundraising, or simply spreading the word on social media. For example, Harington takes part in a bucket collection with Breeders actor Alun Armstrong, and Leslie undergoes a 'bike-athon' fundraiser compèred by BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills. The film was produced with creative production agency Brave Spark and directors Dario & Dom.

Smarty Mobile, 'Disc-overy' store

A one-day-only pop-up 'Disc-overy' store – to help Brits rediscover themselves and new music – is the focus of a new campaign for Smarty Mobile, in partnership with Record Store Day UK. Each visitor to the free store will receive a complimentary mystery vinyl record, and every record in the store will be covered to encourage music-lovers to break away from their old habits and find new favourites. New research found 50 per cent of Brits have fallen into a 'musical rut', listening to the same tracks over and over again. The campaign for the SIM-only mobile network is from PrettyGreen and The Producers.

Reebok, 'CrateMaster'

A new film for Reebok follows a day in the life of a young person engaging local characters while planning a basketball tournament where the next 'CrateMaster' will be crowned. The film is directed by vice-president of creative direction Kerby Jean-Raymond and filmed in Brownsville, New York. Reebok said it will donate needed equipment and supplies to the Friends of Hilltop for the Hilltop Playground and recreation center in Brownsville.

The British Beauty Council, 'Bring back beauty'

The British Beauty Council has launched six short biographical films to highlight how hairdressing and beauty salons are essential to people's health and wellbeing in communities across the UK. Shot by director Simon Emmett, they explore the role of salons beyond aesthetics, focusing on their roles in communities. They talk to business-owners whose salons have come back from the brink of collapse and to clients who lost a crucial coping mechanism during lockdown. The series, called 'Bring back beauty', forms part of the British Beauty Council's 'Oh hello eauty' campaign encouraging people to return to hair and beauty salons.

Harrogate Spring Water, 'Mindful drinking'

Harrogate Spring Water has launched its first 'Mindful drinking' cocktail competition, in partnership with Camille Vidal, the founder of mindful drinking platform La Maison Wellness. The competition, which is open to established and aspiring bartenders and mixologists, aims to inspire creativity around low- and non-alcoholic cocktails as part of the brand’s wider commitment to 'mindful' drinking.