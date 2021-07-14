Boutique consultancy launches pitching tool

Boutique consulting agency TMI has launched a platform to facilitate connections between the media and experts.

The platform, called Pitched, is a customizable tool that allows members of the media to search for expert profiles, enabling them to more easily get access to sources for their stories.

Organizations can use the tool to find outlets for their messages. The platform seeks to address the "disconnect between stories that needed to be told, and media having access to those resources," the company said in a statement.

Pitched works on a subscription basis with a tiered pricing structure. Organizations can edit their own profile pages and receive comms support from TMI in developing that content. Profiles include photo and video content and contact information.

Those looking for a source for their story can access the tool at no cost and are able to search by both topic and location. All experts listed on Pitched are media trained and ready for interviews or to speak in person and on camera.