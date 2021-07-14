Video

Coffee Break with Common Goal's Ben Miller

Miller talks about the soccer nonprofit’s mission, its new deal with Adidas, and the organization’s anti-racism project

by Steve Barrett / Added 1 hour ago

This week on Coffee Break, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett is joined by Ben Miller, founding team member and chief adviser at Common Goal, to discuss the soccer nonprofit’s mission, its new deal with Adidas, and the organization’s anti-racism project.

Podcast topics:

1:50 - How Common Goal works with athletes, managers and agents to invest in soccer-based NGOs around the world.

3:30 - Common Goal’s current partners and how it plans to expand its network to reach an even larger audience.

8:05 - Discussing the power athletes have to create authentic and positive change around the world.

9:25  - Why Common Goal’s new partnership with Adidas will enable it to create new content and invest in more charities.

12:49 - A look at Common Goal’s anti-racism project.

