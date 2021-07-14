W Communications launches hotels division following surge in client demand

The new division launches at a time when many hoteliers are looking to raise awareness and attract holidaymakers after more than a year in which the coronavirus pandemic shut down large swathes of the travel and hospitality industry.

Room Service is a specialised hotels division that W said “marries highly commercial communication strategies with the agency’s award-winning creativity”.

W's growing list of hotel clients includes the UK debut of Marriott International-owned Westin Hotels & Resorts, The Westin London City, which is due to open in the autumn.

The agency is also launching Marriott's Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, marking the brand’s debut in the Maldives archipelago later this year, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.

Marriott's W Ibiza and W Algarve will also be joining W Communications' roster of clients.

Room Service follows the launch of W’s Counter Service, a hospitality incubator business that helps restaurant operators adapt and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

W Communications founder and chair Warren Johnson told PRWeek the decision to set up a hotels arm was driven by surging client demand as the travel industry reopens for business.

“I'm really excited because I love travel and we want to do everything we can to help that industry get back on its feet,” he said.

“We're taking on a lot more business at a more sympathetic price point than we would have done because we believe in the power of travel. It's a resilient industry that I think is going to bounce back hugely, so we want to do everything we can.”

Johnson said the stop-start nature of the Government's travel and border policies throughout the pandemic had hurt the hospitality and travel sector.

“It’s pretty shocking the way they have been inconsistent with their messaging on travel. They've flip-flopped around and it's such an important industry globally and in the UK that hasn’t been looked after properly. But over the past six weeks or so, it is suddenly starting to re-emerge.”

On the question of whether Room Service competes with W’s travel business, Lotus, Johnson said the latter is more focused on larger travel destination business, while hotels is more closely aligned with Counter Service.

However, he added: “It will probably bleed over time into both, but Lotus targets much bigger destination work. If there was a bigger, more substantial destination, then we would collaborate with Lotus.”